Kesha Steps Out with a Smile Despite 'Gnarly Battle Scar' Following ACL Surgery

Kesha is on the mend after undergoing surgery for a torn ACL.

The 31-year-old singer was photographed at Los Angeles International Airport on Sunday, sporting a scar on her left knee from the recent operation. Kesha didn’t seem concerned with hiding the incision, as she’d promised fans the next time they saw her leg it would feature “gnarly battle scars.” She donned denim shorts and brown lace-up boots along with a fringe jacket and band t-shirt for the flight.

Kesha was forced to postpone tour dates in Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and Japan to recover from the injury, which occurred while performing in Dubai on Feb. 9.

“It’s my biggest joy in life to share my music with my fans all over the world, but I have to follow my doctors’ orders and undergo surgery so I can get ready to give it my all on my summer tour and beyond,” she said in a statement.

The injury will reportedly not impact the North American leg of the Adventures of Kesha and Macklemore tour, which is slated to begin on June 6 in Phoenix, Arizona.

Kesha Giovanni/Splash News

Before surgery, the “Praying” singer shared a photo of her scar-free knee — and didn’t seem to mind cutting into it.

“Next time you see this knee it’s going to have some gnarly battle scars!” she wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this month, Kesha gave fans an update on her recovery and thanked them for their messages while posting a makeup-free selfie.

“ANIMALS ❤thank you sooo much for all the support! I’m gettin ready to boogie with you all this summer💪🏼,” she said. “I am so grateful for all the well wishes from my fans! love you guys!!!”

Silver lining of having a boo boo on my knee is getting to spend more time in the studio making new music for all my ANIMALS stay tuned!!

💖💜🎶🎶💜💖 pic.twitter.com/eyS5y4EiYF — kesha (@KeshaRose) March 16, 2018

Always one to accentuate the positive, Kesha also shared the upside of her unexpected hiatus from the road. “Silver lining of having a boo boo on my knee is getting to spend more time in the studio making new music for all my ANIMALS stay tuned!!” she tweeted earlier this month.