Kesha Sat on the Floor at the MTV VMAs After Officials ‘Lost’ Her Seat

Kesha learned a valuable lesson at Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards: Move your feet, lose your seat!

The “Praying” singer shared her misfortune on Twitter early Monday morning, posting a photo of herself and a pal sitting on the floor at the awards show.

“The vmas lost our seats so ….. 💅💅💅💅💅💅💅💅,” she wrote alongside the picture.

She also shared the photo on Instagram, where she later added a caption-less shot of herself looking quite content on the floor.

Despite the mix-up, the 30-year-old appeared to enjoy her time at the ceremony. Although she did not perform, Kesha made her mark at the show with a moving statement about suicide prevention.

“It has been said that if you knew who walked beside you, you would never experience fear and doubt again,” Kesha said, before introducing a performance from Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid.

“The truth is piercing and the truth is what matters. The truth is none of us are alone.”