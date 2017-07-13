Hot on the heels of releasing her latest solo single — the first in four years — Kesha has released a second one in as many weeks.

The “Praying” singer debuted a new song (along with an accompanying music video) from her upcoming album, Rainbow. Titled “Woman,” the track features a collaboration with The Dap-Kings horn section for the country-inspired number that sees the singer declare that she’s a “motherf—ing woman” throughout the chorus, while also reiterating that she doesn’t need a man “holding [her] too tight” and that she’s just looking to have fun with her female friends instead.

Kesha, 30, outlined her inspirations behind the song in an essay published in Rolling Stone, in which she explains not only her inspirations but also what the track meant for her.

“I have always been a feminist, but for much of my life I felt like a little girl trying to figure things out,” wrote the Tik Tok singer. “In the past few years, I have felt like a woman more than ever. I just feel the strength and awesomeness and power of being female. We hold the key to humanity. We decide if we populate the Earth, and if so, with whom. We could just decide not to have any more kids and the human race would be over. That is power. I just really f—ing love being a woman and I wanted an anthem for anyone else who wants to yell about being self-sufficient and strong. (Yes, men, this song can be for you too.)”

She continued: “It was such a beautiful experience to write such a strong female empowerment song with two men, Drew Pearson and Stephen Wrabel, because it reinforces how supportive men can be of women AND feminism.”

Her earlier single, “Praying,” also features similar themes, with the singer expressing her newfound feelings of empowerment following her long (and still ongoing) legal battle with former producer Dr. Luke after she accused him of emotionally, physically, and sexually abusing her during their time working together. Kesha touched on this in another emotional essay (released in a Lenny Letter) where she also discussed the inspirations for her new album.

“I’ve written a record that reveals my vulnerabilities, and I have found strength in that,” she explained. “In the past, I’ve always felt like I was trying to prove something, trying to be someone I thought people wanted me to be, but on this record, I’m just telling the truth about my life. This album is me. The most raw and real art I have ever created, and now it’s my gift to you. I hope you love it. Thank you for not giving up on me. We made it <3. I love you all so much.”

Watch the music video for “Woman” above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com