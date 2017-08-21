Kesha Thanks Fans After Rainbow Debuts at No. 1 on the Billboard Albums Chart: 'So Much Love'

Kesha returned with her triumphant Rainbow earlier this month and now, the world has responded in kind. For the second time in her career, the 30-year-old has topped the Billboard 200 albums chart.

“[M]any days my music was simply a coping tool,” she tweeted Monday morning once the sales figures were released. “Anyone has the power to turn emotion into art SO MUCH LOVE.”

The album marked the second highest week-long sales for a woman this year. She was beaten only by Katy Perry whose Witness LP dropped in July.

It had been five years since Kesha released her last album, Warrior. She spent the years in between in and out of courtrooms, locked in a bitter battle with her producer and label head Dr. Luke and his Kemosabe Records imprint. With several suits flying between all sides, that case is still ongoing — and recently pulled Lady Gaga into its fray.

Next month, the singer will kick off her Rainbow tour. The run marks her first solo jaunt since 2013 and will take its first bow on Sept. 26 in Birmingham, Alabama, and conclude Nov. 1 in Los Angeles.

