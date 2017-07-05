Kesha Announces New Single ‘Praying,’ Thanks Fans in Emotional Video

A version of this article first appeared on EW.com.

Kesha is finally answering the invocation of her devout followers.

In a Twitter video announcement posted on Wednesday, Kesha confirmed plans to release a new single, “Praying,” on Thursday, July 6.

“I have a surprise for you,” the 30-year-old says in the footage, which she addresses to “animals,” the affectionate nickname she’s given to her fanbase. “Your support and love and kindness has gotten me through hands-down the hardest time of my entire life. My new song, ‘Praying,’ is coming out tomorrow, and I couldn’t have done this without you. I f—ing love you.”

Rumors about the potential release of a new song first swirled last week after an app called Anghami prematurely revealed the singer’s intention to drop the track.

Since 2014, Kesha has fought a legal battle against Kemosabe Records, a division of Sony founded by Dr. Luke, who signed the “We R Who We R” singer-songwriter to the label. Kesha accused the producer of emotionally, physically, and sexually abusing her during their working relationship — claims Dr. Luke has repeatedly denied amid the ongoing conflict. Last year, a New York City judge denied the pop star’s request for an injunction, which, if granted, would have permitted her to work on fresh music outside the Kemosabe banner. Dr. Luke’s contract with Sony Music expired in March, and he is no longer CEO of Kemosabe, though he “still has a relationship” with the company.

“Praying” marks Kesha’s first major release since debuting the Zedd collaboration “True Colors” in April 2016, which was released with permission from Kemosabe Records. That song peaked at No. 74 on the Billboard Hot 100, becoming Kesha’s first song toe chart since her Pitbull duet “Timber” reached the top spot in 2013. In support of her back catalog and the release of “True Colors,” Kesha embarked on a cross-country headlining tour throughout the second half of 2016.

While she has performed music on the road in recent months, Kesha hasn’t unveiled a new album of original material since Warrior, her second full-length LP, bowed at No. 6 on the Billboard 200 in December 2012.

