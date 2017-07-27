Kesha Learns to Let Go of Her Past in Empowering New Anthem and Music Video

Kesha continues to move on from the trials of her past through her new album, Rainbow, her first in five years. Following the releases of the emotional “Praying” and sassy “Woman” comes “Learn to Let Go,” a song the singer wrote with her mother, Pebe Sebert.

Released Thursday, the music video uses homemade footage of Kesha as a child, while the full-grown star recreates her childhood dance moves. “I know I’m always like/ Telling everybody you don’t gotta be a victim/ Life ain’t always fair, but hell is/ Living in resentment/ Choose redemption, your happy ending’s up to you,” she sings.

The song also seems to reference Dr. Luke, a major subject of “Praying.” Kesha begins “Learn to Let Go” with, “Been a prisoner of the past/ Had a bitterness when I looked back.” In the following verse, she references “a boogieman under my bed/ Putting crazy thoughts inside my head/ Always whispering, ‘It’s all your fault’/ He was telling me, ‘No, you’re not that strong.’”

But the song doesn’t dwell on the pain. She’s “done reliving [her] bad decisions” and done “holding on to wasted time.”

“‘Learn to Let Go’ is more than a song title… it’s become one of my mantras over the last few years,” Kesha wrote of the song in an essay published on The Huffington Post. “As much as our past creates who we are, we can’t let it define us or hold us back. And especially if you’ve been through something hard, and we all have, you can’t hold on to resentment because it’s like a poison. You have to learn to let go of those bad feelings and move forward.”

Watch the new video above.

