Kesha on the Hug Denial Seen 'Round the World: I Was in My 'Own Mini-Episode of Seinfeld'

What’s the deal with Kesha and hugging?

During an interview with SiriusXM’s Hits 1 in Hollywood, the singer chatted – and laughed – about being denied a hug by Jerry Seinfeld on-camera last month, an awkward moment that quickly went viral.

“I felt like I was 5 years old,” she admitted. “I instantly was like, ‘Oh f— me.’ And I like somehow ended up in my very own mini-episode of Seinfeld for like five seconds.”

Kesha – who just released a new single, “Praying” – went for the hug on the red carpet for a National Night of Laughter and Song event at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. in June. She introduced herself to Seinfeld while he was giving an interview, and asked to give him a hug, but he declined twice. After Kesha departed, Seinfeld said he wished her the best but admitted he didn’t know the star.

In the new interview, Kesha admitted, “I should have known better,” and added that it’s “fine” that Seinfeld is “not a huggy guy.”

“I’ve seen every episode [of Seinfeld] a thousand times,” she said. “I used to carry the whole season package with me everywhere on my carry-on. Like DVDs.” Added the star, “That’s why I wanted a hug so hard.”

Luckily, Kesha found another A-lister to embrace.

“Then the most wonderful thing happened,” she detailed. “My idol, like in life, Bob Dylan agreed to meet up with me because we were playing the same festival.”

Kesha said she was scared to meet Dylan because she had just been “hug denied,” explaining, “So I walked up and I just kind of like stood there and smiled, and he just opened his beautiful arms and gave me the most wonderful, healing, Bob Dylan hug that I have ever dreamt of and I just could care less about anything else.”

And, she added, “He gave me another hug at the end of our conversation. I go two Bob Dylan hugs!”

RELATED VIDEO: Jerry Seinfeld on Kesha Snub: ‘I Don’t Hug a Total Stranger’

For his part, Seinfeld later told Extra, “I’m 63. I don’t know every pop star, I don’t know everyone.”

“When you get to be my age and you’ve done a couple things, you have your own reality,” he added. “In my reality, I don’t hug a total stranger. I have to meet someone, say hello. I have to start somewhere.”

