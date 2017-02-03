Kesha Shares Anti-Harassment PSA with Hack Harassment

This article originally appeared on EW.com.

Kesha has teamed up with Hack Harassment to appear in a public service announcement as part of the organization’s campaign to put a stop to online harassment and cyberbullying. The 30-second video is the first in a series of PSAs “aimed at raising awareness to the problem of online harassment, its real-life impact, and the responsibility we all share to speak out against it.”

“We are very proud to partner with Kesha to develop and support this important PSA,” said Chris Loo, Director of Hack Harassment, said in a statement. “By sharing her perspective on the widespread consequences of online harassment, Kesha is helping Hack Harassment raise additional awareness around a critically important issue so that we can reduce the severity and impact of harassment and abuse online.”

Kesha was recently involved in a legal battle with producer Dr. Luke, in which she sought to end all of her contracts with him following allegations of physical, verbal, and sexual abuse. (Dr. Luke denied these claims in court and on social media.) While speaking about her partnership with Hack Harassment, the pop singer mentioned that online harassment is an issue “near and dear to my heart.”

She continued, “No one, regardless of their identity, background or beliefs, should be subjected to harassment online. I look forward to working with Hack Harassment and its partners to help raise awareness of this important issue in order to bring about more inclusive and safer online communities.”

