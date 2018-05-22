Kendrick Lamar Calls Out White Fan for Saying the N-Word During Alabama Concert

Kendrick Lamar schooled a white fan after she said a derogatory racial slur during an Alabama concert.

The Pulitzer Prize winner invited a white fan named Delaney onstage during his set at the Hangout Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama on Sunday.

The two were rapping to his 2012 hit song “m.A.A.d city” when Delaney failed to self-censor and said full lyrics which included the N-word. After she said it more than once, Lamar, 30, cut her off and addressed the issue, although Delaney seemed confused as to what the issue was.

“Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait,” the rapper said as the music cut off.

“Am I not cool enough for you? What’s up, bro?” Delaney said.

Lamar tried to get her to understand, “You gotta bleep one single word though.”

As she seemed to realize what she had uttered, she offered an apology, saying, “Oh, I’m sorry. Did I do it?”

“Yeah you did it,” Lamar said. He turned toward the concert crowd and asked, “Should she stay up here, y’all?”

The concertgoers yelled, “No!”

Despite the crowd’s opinion, Lamar allowed her to perform the song with him once again, this time without the racial slur, according to Billboard magazine.

The rapper performed his other 2012 hit, “Bitch, Don’t Kill My Vibe,” according to the New York Daily News.

Lamar’s most recent album, the critically acclaimed DAMN, earned him a Pulitzer Prize in Music in April. He is the first non-classical or jazz musician to win the esteemed award.

DAMN. was nominated for multiple Grammy Awards in 2018, including Album of the Year, and won five — best rap album, best rap song (“HUMBLE.”), best rap performance (“HUMBLE.”), best music video (“HUMBLE.”), and best rap/sung performance (“LOYALTY.” ft. Rihanna). EW’s review of the album praised Lamar as “peerless,” writing, “DAMN. contains stunning beauty if you listen closely.”

Among his other notable successes, he recently curated the chart-topping soundtrack for Black Panther– another record breaker – and made an appearance at Coachella.