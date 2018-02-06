Kendrick Lamar and SZA's Black Panther Music Video Features Actual Black Panthers

Little more than a week away from the much-anticipated release of Black Panther, Kendrick Lamar and SZA released a music video for their soundtrack single, “All the Stars.” Lamar is curating the film’s soundtrack, which features other hip-hop stars like Vince Staples and Future. This music video plays like an artistic homage to some of the characters, settings, and themes of Black Panther — and at one point, Lamar walks across the screen surrounded by actual black panthers.

In EW’s A- review of Black Panther, critic Leah Greenblatt specifically praised the film’s female cast members as “indomitable, and so gorgeously, vividly drawn that [star Chadwick] Boseman sometimes feels like a supporting player in his own story.” Similarly, though Lamar is the soundtrack curator and the main voice on the song, it’s his Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate SZA who dominates the video. True to the song’s title, SZA dances amidst a cosmic vision of flaming stars.

Black Panther hits theaters Feb. 16, though it’s already setting records with advance ticket sales. The Lamar-curated soundtrack is available Feb. 9. Watch the video for “All the Stars” above.