WATCH: Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna Demand ‘Loyalty’ in New Music Video

Kendrick Lamar and Rihanna own the city in this week’s music video drop for “Loyalty,” which made its online debut on Friday.

Straight off the rapper’s DAMN album, the lyrics are all about “trust” and “loyalty, loyalty, loyalty” even when you’re surrounded by literal street sharks, murderers, and backstabbers. “Tell me who you loyal to,” Lamar raps. “Is it love for the streets when the lights get dark? Is it unconditional when the ‘Rari don’t start?”

Rihanna comes in to prove her loyalty — fearlessly dangling from the top of a building, joyfully sitting in the passenger’s seat as Lamar rips donuts on the road, and sticking with him without hesitation during a street fight.

Helmed by “Humble.” director Dave Meyers & the little homies, “Loyalty” is the fourth single off DAMN. Lamar also dropped videos for “ELEMENT” and “DNA.,” the latter of which featured Marvel movie star Don Cheadle.

Watch the “Loyalty” video above.

