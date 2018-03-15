See Kendall Jenner Rap About Exploring Her Unmentionables in Rapper Lil Dicky's NSFW Music Video

Kendall Jenner … the rapper?

In Lil Dicky’s new NSFW music video (which features explicit language) for his song “Freaky Friday” featuring Chris Brown, the reality star and model makes a surprise cameo in the last 20 seconds of the song.

After morphing into Ed Sheeran and DJ Khaled, Lil Dicky transforms into Jenner in the video, which pays homage to the classic film Freaky Friday (in which a mother and daughter swap bodies for a day).

“I’m Kendall Jenner / I got a vagina / I’m gonna explore that right now / Holy s— I got a vagina / I’m gonna learn / I’m gonna understand the inner workings of a woman,” the 22-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star raps as Lil Dicky.

Kendall Jenner in "Freaky Friday" music video

“Kendall!!! This is so amazing!!!” mom Kris Jenner wrote on Instagram after the video was released.

At the start of the video, Lil Dicky, 30, and Brown, 28 — who’s been making headlines this week after a recent Snapchat ad made light of Brown’s conviction for assaulting his ex-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009 — swap bodies much to the rapper’s delight.

“Sometimes I really wish I could be somebody else,” laments Lil Dicky in a Chinese restaurant as he watches Brown — who also says he wishes he could “kind of, like, be somebody else for a day” — on the TV.

After swapping bodies, Brown (as Lil Dicky) then romps with models, drives a Ferrari and even has a FaceTime session with Kanye West. Meanwhile, Lil Dicky (as Brown) enjoys a more low-key life and even makes a reference to the singer’s embattled public image.

“I’m walking down the street and nobody know my name / Ain’t no paparazzi flashing pictures this is great / Ain’t nobody judge me ’cause I’m black or my controversial past.”

Snapchat apologized earlier this week for running an ad for a game called “Would You Rather” and asking its users if they would rather slap Rihanna or punch Brown.

On Thursday, the “Work” singer slammed the social media app on Instagram, writing “Now SNAPCHAT I know you already know you ain’t my fav app out there! But I’m just trying to figure out what the point was with this mess! I’d love to call it ignorance, but I know you ain’t that dumb!”

Rihanna on Instagram Stories Rihanna/Instagram

“You spent money to animate something that would intentionally bring shame to DV victims and made a joke of it!!! … Shame on you. Throw the whole app-oligy away,” she added about the ad, which was pulled from the app on Tuesday.

Brown’s lawyer also released a statement to PEOPLE, saying “whoever conceived this at Snap Chat needs to be slapped.”