Kendall Jenner Lets Loose with Hailey Baldwin at iHeartRadio Music Awards Private After Party

After successfully hosting the iHeartRadio Music Awards in L.A. on Sunday, Hailey Baldwin celebrated with her closest friends at a private after party.

The model headed to The h.wood Group’s Delilah restaurant in West Hollywood to party with BFFs Kendall Jenner and Justine Skye.

“Hailey, Kendall and Justine kept it cool and casual at their own private table though Hailey was socializing all night long,” says a guest. “She was snapping photos with her two besties and other celebs.”

Hailey Baldwin Jeff Kravitz/Getty

Cute couple Halsey and G-Eazy (who performed at the annual awards show) were “completely inseparable,” adds the guest. “They were holding hands, kissing and taking photos together.”

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland — who presented at the show — was also in attendance with boyfriend Wells Adams.

“They were very affectionate and at one point he walked her to the bathroom being a polite gentleman,” says the onlooker.

Jamie Foxx was also spotted at the bash and partied with a group of male pals who jammed to live music and watched performances by burlesque dancers.

Chance the Rapper at iHeartRadio Music Awards Christopher Polk/Getty Images

Others at the party — which went until nearly 2 a.m. — included The Chainsmokers, innovator award winner Chance the Rapper, French Montana and more.