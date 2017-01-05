Kendall Jenner Announces First Headliner Of Inaugural Fyre Festival — See How Kanye West Is Involved

Couldn’t get Coachella tickets before they sold out? Kendall Jenner has a solution — and it involves her brother-in-law Kanye West.

Jenner took to her Instagram on Wednesday to give people a sense of what music to expect from the Fyre Music Festival, a brand new two-weekend event set for the last weekend of April and the first weekend of May on the private island of Fyre Cay in the Bahamas (famously known as the former home of Blackbeard and Pablo Escobar).

The star announced that artists from G.O.O.D. Music — the record label founded by Kanye West that includes stars like John Legend, Tyga, Big Sean, Pusha T, Desiigner, Migos, Teyana Taylor and Mos Def on its label — will be the festival’s first headliner.

So hyped to announce my G.O.O.D. Music Family as the first headliners for @fyrefestival. Get tix now at fyrefestival.com. VIP access for my followers… use my promo code KJONFYRE for the next 24 hours to get on the list for the artists and talent afterparty on Fyre Cay. #fyrefestival A video posted by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jan 4, 2017 at 2:11pm PST

According to a press release, Fyre Festival aims to bring together the greatest minds in music, art and cuisine, and festival goers will also be able to enjoy a variety of island activities like jet skiing and snorkeling.

Ticket packages for the festival are all-inclusive, and include passes, private round trip flights from Miami and accommodations.

But not surprisingly, access to the exclusive event doesn’t come cheap. Prices start at $1,595 per person, and there are a range of deluxe passes available. One option provides guests the opportunity to dine with one of the festival’s performers — but it’ll cost you $399,995.