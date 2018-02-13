Soul-pop Singer Kelsy Karter's 'Too Many Hearts to Break' Video Is a Retro Treat

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, get ready to fall for Kelsy Karter and her new heartbreaker’s anthem.

The soul-pop singer is traveling back in time for her delectable new video for “Too Many Hearts to Break,” which is packed with girl group-inspired choreography and Mad Men-era decor — and it’s premiering exclusively on EW today.

“I generally pull a lot of my inspiration from the ’60s — the colors, patterns, the vibes,” says the singer, who directed and edited the video and also hopes to direct movies in the future. “There’s something so innocent about that time, even amongst the cultural chaos that existed. The music always spoke to me, and that shows in my music. But y’know what? I’m a pirate, a vagabond. Not really from any time or place. I am young, shiny, and new, but I’m also kind of like an old Italian dude who’s seen some s—.”

Karter — who will release her debut EP, Bad Girl, Sad Girl, on May 18 — isn’t precious about trying to recreate the sounds of past decades exactly. The New Zealand-born, Australia-bred singer outfits her classic inspirations with all the bells and whistles of modern pop production, as you can hear in the track forceful hook or last year’s woozy ballad “Out of Drugs.”

“I was brought up on jazz, soul, and rock & roll, so there’s no running from that part of me,” she tells EW over email. “But I’m here for the long run and I plan on taking this to the end. I look at people like Bowie or James Brown, and their careers, their voices… I want to be an artist that speaks to my generation. If you want a 50-year career then you have to be innovative and ahead of what’s next. A lot of my drum patterns and guitar tones veer toward those early Beatles vibes, but my lyrics are modern and they will always move and grow with me in the modern world.”