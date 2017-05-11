What American Idol Rumors? Kelly Clarkson Joins The Voice as a Coach

American Idol rumors, be gone! Kelly Clarkson is joining The Voice.

In an announcement on Thursday, NBC revealed that the Grammy winner is set to be one of the coaches for season 14 of the reality singing competition series.

“I’m so excited to join The Voice at NBC,” Clarkson, 35, said in a statement. “We’ve gone back and forth about a role as a coach for years, but the timing hasn’t been right until now.”

Continued the star, who’s joining veteran judges Blake Shelton and Adam Levine: “I have always loved appearing on the show as an adviser or performer and established an amazing relationship with the network during my Christmas special. I can’t wait to turn my chair and see the faces of up-and-coming artists and provide them with the help and support they’ve needed to break into the industry. Watch out Shelton, I’m comin’ to win!!”

Shelton, 40, also took to Facebook Live on Thursday to announce the exciting news with his close pal.

“Hey! I’m finally not knocked up and I can join your show!” teased Clarkson after Shelton FaceTimed her. “I know, my gosh, can you stop getting pregnant every five minutes please?” joked Shelton.

“I know I’m done having children, so now I can join The Voice,” Clarkson shot back. “I’m excited. I’ve been excited. Blake was telling y’all I’ve been excited about this for a few years now … the timing hasn’t been right.”

As Voice fans know, Shelton has been the long-reigning champ of country singers on the show, but it looks like Clarkson is about to give Shelton a run for his money.

“I just want Blake to know that I know he’s been on the show before and like showed maybe an award or two to show what he could do, so I just thought y’all I’d show you a few of my accolades. My peers love me. The people love me,” said Clarkson, while showing off all of her awards, including her 2011 CMA award for Musical Event of the Year.

“I’m just saying you’re not the only one bringing country people. What!” added Clarkson with a laugh. “I’m [going] to win! I am excited. You know, I love The Voice. I can’t wait to turn a chair.”

Joked Shelton: “If you can just make it through a year without getting pregnant that would be great for all of us. Okay? Just try that.”

Clarkson, who is also in the studio working on her upcoming album, joins a star-studded list of coaches. On Wednesday, it was announced that Jennifer Hudson will be one of the season 13 judges, along with Shelton, Levine and Miley Cyrus. (According to the network, a fourth coach for season 14 will be named at a later date.)

“Kelly has been a part of ‘The Voice’ family for many years as an adviser and performer. We are thrilled she has chosen to join us as a coach to mentor the next generation through our unique vocal boot camp,” said Paul Telegdy, President, Alternative and Reality Group, NBC Entertainment. “Every time Kelly Clarkson sings you are reminded what an incredible voice really is. We are looking forward to the sound of Kelly Clarkson on ‘The Voice.'”

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.