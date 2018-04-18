Kelly Clarkson to Host 2018 Billboard Music Awards

Kelly Clarkson is a veteran of the Billboard charts, and now, she’s set to host the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

The three-time Grammy winner and The Voice coach will take center stage at the May 20 show, which will air live at 8 p.m. ET on NBC from Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena.

“To prepare for hosting the Billboard Music Awards, I already have 20 costume changes planned,” Clarkson said in a statement. “I will be flying in like my girl P!nk and calling Amy Schumer and Sarah Silverman for jokes. Well, or I’m just gonna show up and celebrate my favorite artists and get to know a few more. Yeah, maybe I’ll go with that plan.”

Want to keep up on the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Clarkson, the winner of American Idol‘s inaugural season, has landed 10 singles in the Billboard Hot 100 over her career. Released in October, Clarkson’s eighth studio album Meaning of Life peaked at No. 2 on the charts.