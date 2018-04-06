Kelly Clarkson's Soul Singers Battle It Out in a Sneak Peek of The Voice Knockout Rounds

It’s a battle of the soul singers on The Voice!

In a sneak peek of the episode airing Monday — shared exclusively with PEOPLE — coach Kelly Clarkson’s artists D.R. King and Tish Haynes Keys go head to head in the knockout rounds.

After an epic performance of The Temptations’ 1967 hit “(I Know) I’m Losing You,” King gets a standing ovation from Clarkson and a nearly speechless Blake Shelton reacts by saying, “What in the world?” The 34-year old New York native has impressed Clarkson and Shelton from the start — both coaches turned their chairs for him during his blind audition of Imagine Dragons’ “Believer,” though he ultimately chose to be on Clarkson’s team.

Haynes Keys, on the other hand, shows off her powerhouse vocals during the knockout rounds with the classic “Lady Marmalade.” The 38-year-old singer from Missouri gets a standing ovation from all four of the coaches — Clarkson, Shelton, Alicia Keys and Adam Levine — and Clarkson excitedly says, “I love that they love you!” Though Haynes Keys picked Levine over Clarkson to be her coach after her blind audition of Aretha Franklin’s “Chain of Fools,” she was stolen by the original American Idol winner during the battle rounds.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

RELATED: The Voice Outtakes: Did You Get That on Tape?

When the episode airs on Monday, it will be revealed who Clarkson picks from her team to move forward on to the live playoff shows. In a new twist, each coach will have the opportunity to save one of their artists, so the artist not selected will be available to be stolen by another coach and potentially saved by their own coach.

For the knockout rounds, The Voice has brought back some familiar faces to serve as key advisers — their former champions. Grammy-nominee and season 3 winner Cassadee Pope will advise Clarkson’s team, season 9 winner Jordan Smith will advise Levine’s team, season 12 winner Chris Blue will advise Keys’ team and the show’s most recent winner, Chloe Kohanski, will advise Shelton’s team.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.