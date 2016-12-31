‘They’re All Mine’: Kelly Clarkson Shares Adorable Instagram of Her Husband and Kids

Kelly Clarkson is one happy mama!

The singer, 34, took to Instagram on Friday to share a photo of her husband Brandon Blackstock snuggling up with the couple’s two kids, 2-year-old daughter River Rose and son Remington “Remy” Alexander, who turns 1 in April.

“They’re all mine….” Clarkson wrote in the post, completing her message with a smiley emoji.

Throughout the holiday season, the singer has been sharing adorable photos of her kids, as well as Blackstock’s son Seth, 10. Clarkson is also stepmother to Blackstock’s 14-year-old daughter, Savannah.

Earlier this month, the singer opened up about what it’s like parenting four children.

“We don’t generally do a lot honestly, because we’re just so tired! He manages Blake Shelton, he also manages me, we have four kids, there’s a whole career!” said Clarkson when she stopped by the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show to promote her song “It’s Quiet Uptown” on The Hamilton Mixtape.

“I had kids older, so I had selfish times when I’d go out and have fun so I don’t feel like I’ve missed anything,” the American Idol alum, 34, added. “I feel like a lot of moms that started at like 21 having kids—no, no. I started at 30, so we’re good!”

In addition to looking forward to Christmas, she’s also looking forward to the Grammy Awards. She recently celebrated her best pop solo performance nomination for “Piece By Piece.“