Kelly Clarkson Gets Hilariously Drunk with Seth Meyers in Late Night Sketch

“With all the crazy stuff going on in the world these days, sometimes you just need to take a break and drink during the afternoon,” Seth Meyers says in a segment on Late Night. Other times, you just need to take a break and drink during the afternoon with Kelly Clarkson.

The Meaning of Life singer got totally toasted with Meyers in the sketch that aired Thursday night. It began by making the “Simon Cowell,” which is comprised of hot sauce, vodka, more hot sauce, bitters, and then even more hot sauce. Then there was the “Blake Shelton” and the “Grammy” (in honor of Meyers’ grandma) before Meyers gave Clarkson a cognitive test.

But not just any cognitive test. Meyers administered the cognitive test given to President Donald Trump by his doctor. First Clarkson had to properly identify a sketch of a lion, and then she had to name as many words beginning with “f” she could think of.

REALTED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson Shares Adorable Photo With Son Remington During Surprise Birthday Trip

“Kelly, you got 18, which is really good,” Meyers said.

“Shut up, I’m drunk!” she declared.

And what’s day drinking without drunken karaoke? Just for the “Love So Soft” singer, the late-night host performed a dramatic rendition of “Since U Been Gone” in their private bar.

Watch above.