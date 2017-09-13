Can we join this squad?

Pop powerhouses Kelly Clarkson and Sam Smith took to social media Wednesday to share their mutual admiration for one another, and it’s adorable.

“I met @ samsmithworld & his entire crew of Sam’s (and a Jack) today,” Clarkson, 35, tweeted, calling the “Stay With Me” singer a “super sweet guy! Already loved his music, now I’m a fan of his person.”

Smith, 25, was quick to return the love, replying: “You are truly wonderful in every way Ms Clarkson. All my love forever and always. Hope to see you soon!!!!!”

Clarkson continued to gush about the British Grammy winner, even proposing a duet next time they’re together, responding: “We should probably sing together at some point if we’re ever in the same neighborhood again. Just sayin’,” then adding: “love your new song!”

Both Smith and Clarkson released fresh tunes last week and will deliver much-anticipated albums in the coming months. “Love So Soft” is the first single off of Clarkson’s Meaning of Life, due Oct. 27, while Smith dropped “Too Good at Goodbyes” off his yet-untitled sophomore LP.