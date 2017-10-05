Kelly Clarkson Roars Through Soulful Single ‘Love So Soft’ in New ‘Nashville Sessions’ Video

Kelly Clarkson‘s comeback tour continues!

The Grammy winner filmed “Nashville Sessions” of songs off her upcoming album Meaning of Life — and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the clip for lead single “Love So Soft.”

In the video, the American Idol alum, 35, tears through the R&B-tinged track, a soulful departure from her pop-rock roots.

Clarkson released “Love So Soft” last month on the same day she announced Meaning of Life, due Oct. 27. The new LP — her first since 2015 — is her debut on Atlantic Records after more than a decade with RCA.

Last year, the national treasure opened up to PEOPLE about the material she was putting together for her new album.

“[They’re] big, huge songs, but they’re delivered in a different way,” Clarkson said at the time. “It’s just more soulful — like R&B-soul-urban-pop. It encompasses a lot. I just get to really sing on it … It’s a record I’ve been dying to make since I was a kid. Now’s the time.”