Kelly Clarkson Roars Through Soulful Single ‘Love So Soft’ in New ‘Nashville Sessions’ Video

By @nelson_jeff

Posted on

Kelly Clarkson‘s comeback tour continues!

The Grammy winner filmed “Nashville Sessions” of songs off her upcoming album Meaning of Life — and PEOPLE has the exclusive premiere of the clip for lead single “Love So Soft.”

In the video, the American Idol alum, 35, tears through the R&B-tinged track, a soulful departure from her pop-rock roots.

Clarkson released “Love So Soft” last month on the same day she announced Meaning of Life, due Oct. 27. The new LP — her first since 2015 — is her debut on Atlantic Records after more than a decade with RCA.

Vincent Peters

Last year, the national treasure opened up to PEOPLE about the material she was putting together for her new album.

“[They’re] big, huge songs, but they’re delivered in a different way,” Clarkson said at the time. “It’s just more soulful — like R&B-soul-urban-pop. It encompasses a lot. I just get to really sing on it … It’s a record I’ve been dying to make since I was a kid. Now’s the time.”