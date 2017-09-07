Kelly Clarkson’s Pair of New Songs Are a Total Departure from Her Usual Sound

Kelly Clarkson has released an album every couple years for the past decade like clockwork, and two years after her last album Piece by Piece hit airwaves, she’s at it again.

The singer announced that her new album, Meaning of Life, will come out on Oct. 27 this year, but as a special pre-release bonus, she gave fans who can’t wait the perfect surprise gift. Clarkson dropped not one, but two singles on Thursday, plus an accompanying music video in case you’ve been missing her a little extra these past two years.

The first single “Love So Soft” is a no-holds-barred departure from Clarkson’s normally pop-like songs. The tune is noticeably more soulful, but if the lyrics don’t get you (“Love so soft, you ain’t had nothing softer / Break it then you buy it / And it sure gonna cost ya”), the visuals sure will.

Clarkson released a full music video for the debut single, which you can watch above. It features Clarkson in a Belle-esque yellow gown twirling in an all-white field, an exploding house, primary color-infused fashion moments, and a slew of talented dancers and backup singers. What more could we ask for, really?

Oh yeah, another single. Clarkson has also released “Move You,” and while it doesn’t have a video behind it (yet), the audio still makes it crystal clear that Clarkson is transitioning into a more soulful musical era, and we are so here for it. Check out the audio for “Move You” below.

RELATED: Kelly Clarkson’s 3-Year-Old Daughter Is the Cutest Harry Potter Fan We’ve Ever Seen

If these are the first two tracks, we can only imagine what the full album sounds like. We’ll definitely keeping our eyes (and ears) open for more.

This article originally appeared on Instyle.com