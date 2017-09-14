Kelly Clarkson Says She Lost 'Millions' Because She Refused to Share a Writing Credit with Dr. Luke

Kelly Clarkson says she lost “hundreds of thousands of dollars” or even “millions” because she refused to have her name associated with producer Dr. Luke‘s on her hit 2009 single, “My Life Would Suck Without You.”

In an interview with Z100, the 35-year-old said that she declined a co-writing credit on the track – which Luke penned – to make “a point to the people working with me, going, ‘This is how much I didn’t want to do this.’ I don’t care about the money… That’s not what holds weight in my life.”

Dr. Luke has been famously embroiled in a legal battle with Kesha since 2014, when she sued him and alleged that he drugged, raped and verbally, physically and emotionally abused her for years. Luke has vehemently denied the allegations and countersued Kesha for breach of contract and defamation.

Last year, Clarkson spoke out about Luke’s “poor” character amid the publicity surge surrounding the case, noting that “a lot of artists that have worked with him don’t work with him anymore for pretty good, solid reasons. He’s not a good person to me. We’ve clashed. I can’t really say anything other than that.”

In the new Z100 interview, Clarkson explained that those she worked with at her then-record label, RCA, in 2009 said they “were going to sit on my record” unless she worked with Dr. Luke.

“I was so frustrated because I literally said, ‘Anyone in the world but this one person’…. but it was just this one thing,” she explained. “And I asked not to work with Dr. Luke… just because I had not a good experience with him.” Added Clarkson, “It was one thing and they wouldn’t even give it to me.”

Clarkson said that she “never” takes stances like that, adding, “I generally love everyone.”

“There’s a lot of times in my career where you don’t see my name on the song and that’s because sometimes I don’t write them,” explained Clarkson of her usual approach to taking writing credits. “A lot of times I do change the song in a way that probably you should ask for credit, but I don’t because the song was already great — I just made it more me. I think a lot of artists steal credit a lot from writers, which I think is super crappy because that’s their livelihood.”

She added, “If I deserve it, I usually ask. And I did deserve it on [‘My Life Would Suck Without You’] just because I changed it a bit.”

RELATED VIDEO: Kelly Clarkson: Why Pregnancy Was ‘The Worst Moments of My Life’

But, Clarkson said, she turned it down: “I was like, ‘I don’t want my name near his. I want to pretend this didn’t happen in my life and I want to forget it.’ “