It’s a Kelly showdown!

Ahead of Monday night’s episode of The Voice, Kelly Clarkson — who’s set to serve as key advisor during the Oct. 30 telecast of NBC’s hit singing competition — and Kelly Rowland — a current advisor to coach Jennifer Hudson — are going head-to-head in a little game of Kelly vs. Kelly in a PEOPLE exclusive clip.

From the first album they bought to the first concert they attended and their most embarrassing on-stage moment to their ideal weekend off, the Kellys are revealing all — and disagreeing on most!

However, when it comes to being stranded on a deserted island, they may need to battle it out a little further for the one coach they both prefer.

“This is a boring answer because everyone knows I’m going to pick Blake,” says Clarkson. “If you’re trapped on an island, I don’t know how I’d deal with the other coaches because I don’t really know them as well, so I’m going to pick Blake.”

RELATED: Voice Exclusive: Destruction of Adam Levine

“I feel like Blake would probably know how to build something, you know, make a house or a fire,” Rowland agrees. But if she had to pick someone else, she’d go with her pal, Hudson, because their similar tastes may bail them out of a life or death situation.

“Me and Jenny the same — we love our shoes,” she says. “We can rub our shoes together and make a fire.”

Clarkson is set join coaches Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and fellow American Idol-alum Jennifer Hudson on the coaching panel, and will also instruct and mentor the remaining 32 artists during the knockout rounds, which begin Nov. 6.