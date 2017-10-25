It’s a Kelly showdown!
Ahead of Monday night’s episode of The Voice, Kelly Clarkson — who’s set to serve as key advisor during the Oct. 30 telecast of NBC’s hit singing competition — and Kelly Rowland — a current advisor to coach Jennifer Hudson — are going head-to-head in a little game of Kelly vs. Kelly in a PEOPLE exclusive clip.
From the first album they bought to the first concert they attended and their most embarrassing on-stage moment to their ideal weekend off, the Kellys are revealing all — and disagreeing on most!
However, when it comes to being stranded on a deserted island, they may need to battle it out a little further for the one coach they both prefer.
“This is a boring answer because everyone knows I’m going to pick Blake,” says Clarkson. “If you’re trapped on an island, I don’t know how I’d deal with the other coaches because I don’t really know them as well, so I’m going to pick Blake.”
“I feel like Blake would probably know how to build something, you know, make a house or a fire,” Rowland agrees. But if she had to pick someone else, she’d go with her pal, Hudson, because their similar tastes may bail them out of a life or death situation.
“Me and Jenny the same — we love our shoes,” she says. “We can rub our shoes together and make a fire.”
Clarkson is set join coaches Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine, Blake Shelton and fellow American Idol-alum Jennifer Hudson on the coaching panel, and will also instruct and mentor the remaining 32 artists during the knockout rounds, which begin Nov. 6.
The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.