Kelly Clarkson Say She's 'Humiliated' by Her Meryl Streep Fangirl Freak Out Aired Live on TV

Kelly Clarkson lived every fan’s dream when she met Meryl Streep on the Golden Globes red carpet, but the singer was completely embarrassed by her starstruck reaction.

The original American Idol winner spoke about the buzzed-about encounter at the Television Critics Association press tour, sharing that she didn’t know that she was still on live TV.

“I was humiliated when I watched it back,” she said. “I was very excited, and I hope I don’t lose that excitement, just being a true fan of people. But she’s Meryl Streep ya’ll! Everybody would’ve looked like a jacka—. She touched my face ya’ll!”

The original American Idol winner was wrapping up her interview with Ryan Seacrest when she spotted Streep on the red carpet as the host helped her down the stairs.

“Oh my God!” the singer screamed as she turned around, causing Seacrest to momentarily think she tripped before she added, “That’s Meryl!”

Seacrest made a quick introduction before Clarkson asked, “Can I meet you?! I’ve adored you since I was like 8.”

Streep gave Clarkson a kiss on the cheek as they embraced, then the The Post star introduced her date for the night, director of the National Domestic Workers Alliance and co-director of the Caring Across Generations Campaign Ai-jen Poo.

Clarkson’s very first Golden Globe Awards was full of star encounters, including a long-awaited meeting with Steve Carell, who memorably shouted “AhhhhKellyClarkson!!!” during a painful chest waxing scene in The 40-Year-Old Virgin.

She also hugged Michelle Williams, snapped pics with Gaten Matarazzo of Stranger Things and sang onstage with Keith Urban. Not a bad night!