Kelly Clarkson‘s home was recently robbed.

While discussing her recent accomplishments at the Billboard Women in Music event Thursday night, the pop powerhouse revealed the scary incident in an interview with Extra.

“We got robbed last night,” the new Voice coach, 35, told the outlet at the L.A. event, where she was honored. “Yeah, it was crazy, we got here and our whole house was like bashed in.”

Clarkson said “materialistic things we didn’t care about” were stolen.

“The guy was in our kid’s room, so it was a little weird; other than that everyone is safe and good,” the “Love So Soft” singer added. “Other than that little hiccup everything has been really great in our lives, and we’re very blessed and grateful. Even in that scenario we weren’t in the house, which is a blessing.”

RELATED: Grammy Nominations 2018 JAY-Z, Kendrick Lamar, Bruno Mars Dominate

Clarkson has enjoyed a successful year. The mom of four released her soulful new album Meaning of Life in October, and lead single “Love So Soft” was nominated for the best pop solo performance award at the 2018 Grammys.