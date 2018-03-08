Kelly Clarkson Debuts Emotional Song for Hoda Kotb's New Children's Book — Watch the Music Video

Parents — have a tissue handy.

Kelly Clarkson debuted her new song “I’ve Loved You Since Forever,” inspired by Hoda Kotb‘s new children’s book of the same name, Thursday on Today.

“Before birds flew over rainbows and monkeys swung on trees, there was you and there was me,” the first-ever American Idol winner sings. “Before the sun set in the sky and honey came from bees, there was you and there was me.”

Lyrics read, “Waiting for the day our paths would cross and you and I turned into we. Oh, I’ve loved you since forever and forever’s how long you’ll be loved by me.”

Kotb wrote the new book after adopting daughter Haley, who turned 1 last month, and recruited Clarkson to turn her words into music.

Kelly Clarkson performs her new song for Hoda Kotb.

“My heart exploded,” the Today host told PEOPLE of after hearing the song for the first time.

Kotb added, “Kelly is an unbelievable human being. She changed my life. This song is now part of our family history. It’s amazing that she did that for Haley and for me and for anyone that listens to it and feels like the song is about them.”

Hoda Kotb's new children's book, I've Loved You Since Forever. Suzie Mason

Kotb’s book, I’ve Loved You Since Forever, is now available.