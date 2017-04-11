Kelly Clarkson Hits the Wrong Note in Behind-the-Scenes Clip

Kelly Clarkson might have one of pop music’s most powerful set of pipes, but even she’s been to known to hit a wrong note — at least once.

Earlier this week, Clarkson tweeted a video of one such occurrence from a recording session in the studio. “That time you think, damn, I’m about to nail this …and then you don’t #inthestudio #whatthehellwasthat,” she captioned the clip.

In the video, Clarkson suggests creating a loop of her vocal mishap, which someone, who looks to be her producer, actually does, bringing the former Idol star to her knees as she tries to stop laughing.

Clarkson recently expanded her resume to include author when she released a children’s book in October 2016. Also in the latter half of 2016, Clarkson announced that she would be releasing a soul album this year (and spoke to EW about the inspiration behind it), released a solo rendition of “It’s Quiet Uptown” from Hamilton, and dueted with Aloe Blacc for The Shack soundtrack entry “Love Goes On.”

Check out the video of Clarkson in the studio above.

This article originally appeared in Ew.com