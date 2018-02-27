Kelly Clarkson is back for more musical shenanigans.

In November, she came on The Tonight Show to sing “Since U Been Gone” backwards for Jimmy Fallon. And on Monday, before her debut on The Voice that night, she sang 2011’s “Stronger” with lyrics funneled through Google Translate — as Idris Elba, Miley Cyrus, Rebel Wilson, and numerous others have done before with classic hits.

Now 35-year-old Clarkson’s pop anthem goes like this: “If you don’t kill it then it’s too strong/Remain in a small place/My dreaming by myself is not my fault/If you don’t kill it, offer a bribe/My legs are increasing/You will not believe that I got lost.”

Kelly Clarkson and Jimmy Fallon

Fallon, 43, gave the same treatment to Portugal. The Man’s “Feel It Still,” which becomes “Live in the Boat,” and a duet of “I Got You Babe,” now “I Have Your Child.”

The latter started out nice enough with Fallon singing “you have me and I am your child,” but then they reached the refrain. “Child, I have your child” made it weird.

Watch Clarkson and Fallon’s latest musical moment in the clip above.