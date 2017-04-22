WATCH: Kelly Clarkson Freaks Out When Her Friends Surprise Her with a Girls Trip

Kelly Clarkson has received the best gift a working mom could ask for.

The “Stronger” singer was surprised by her friends with a scavenger hunt that ended with the news of a surprise trip. Clarkson, 34, couldn’t contain her excitement in a video she posted on her Instagram Friday, which showed her arranging letters to learn about her early birthday present.

Woke up this morning to a birthday scavenger hunt that ended with an anagram!! Best surprise ever! #morninghair #whereisthegirlstrip #sweaty A post shared by Kelly Clarkson (@kellyclarkson) on Apr 21, 2017 at 2:59pm PDT

“Woke up this morning to a birthday scavenger hunt that ended with an anagram!!” she wrote. “Best surprise ever! #morninghair #whereisthegirlstrip #sweaty.”

Clarkson celebrates her birthday on April 24, but she didn’t complain about the early gift as she scrambled to arrange the letters.

“Pack your bags for…trip,” she muttered as she worked out the surprise. “A girls trip! Is that what that is?”

As she continued, the surprise became clearer: “Pack your bags…wait, what? What?”

The American Idol alum couldn’t seem to contain her dawning excitement as her friends elaborated and said, “We’re going on a girls trip, but we’re not telling you where yet.”

“WHAT?!?!” Clarkson said.

“Your sister and your mom are coming,” someone said off camera.

“I’m going to cry! What?” Clarkson continued.

Her surprise seems well-earned, as she recently celebrated her her son Remington Alexander‘s first birthday party, throwing him a camping-themed birthday party. She’s also been working hard at the studio, making new music.