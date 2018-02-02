Kelly Clarkson Hilariously Tries to Eat Habanero Peppers for ALS Challenge: 'This Is Cruel'

Kelly Clarkson is spicing up her life – for a good cause.

The “Stronger” singer, 35, took a bite out a Habanero pepper after Trisha Yearwood challenged her to the ALS Pepper Challenge.

Accepting the dare to eat a pepper to bring awareness to the cause (which follows the lead of the ALS Ice Bucket Challenge), Clarkson couldn’t help but jokingly say she “cannot stand” Yearwood, for putting her up to the task.

“I just want to say, first of all, I cannot stand you, Trisha Yearwood, because I was in the clear, Garth didn’t even say my name and then you just brought it out of nowhere!” Clarkson said. “I’d also like to say, for the ALS Pepper Challenge, this is love because I’ve actually never had habanero [peppers]. Trisha picked the habanero because she’s, like, bold, and I don’t want to look like a wimp. I’m going to cry, probably.”

Clarkson did end up crying after she took a small bit out of the orange pepper, crying out, “My tongue is on fire! My actual tooth hurts… is that my molar?”

As she lunged for a bottle of milk, The Voice judge found herself hurrying to take a sip to cool down her tongue.

“Oh my gosh! I’m not being dramatic, my eyes are crying. This is mean. I can’t stand you, Trisha Yearwood,” Clarkson said as she kept taking sips of milk.

“Jesus, take the wheel, oh my God,” she said. “I just need an ice cube, one second. This is cruel.”

After sucking on an ice cube, the mother of two challenged her fellow The Voice judges to the ALS Pepper Challenge, saying, “I want to challenge Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, Alicia Keys. This is gonna suck!”

She added, “And Brandon Blackstock, my husband. You’re welcome!” as she winked at the camera.

Garth Brooks and his wife, fellow singer Yearwood, accepted the ALS Pepper Challenge on Monday and paid it forward to Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Kimmel, Clarkson and Jeff Mauro.

ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, is a nervous system disease that weakens muscles and impacts physical function.

After the famed Ice Bucket Challenge raised millions for ALS research in 2014, one family decided to do what they could by creating the #ALSPepperChallenge after they were personally impacted by the disease.

Last October, social worker Patty Haberstroh of Westport, Connecticut, was diagnosed with ALS. Her family, including her son Tom, a former ESPN announcer, immediately jumped into action. On Christmas Day, the Haberstroh clan posted a video of themselves eating hot peppers and daring their friends to do the same in the name of raising funds for ALS.

In just a few weeks, celebrities like O’Neal, Barkley, Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra and ESPN’s Rachel Nichols have chomped on hot peppers, all while helping to raise almost $50,000 (including Facebook donations, which take two weeks to clear).

To donate, visit The ALS Hot Pepper Challenge’s Classy page and upload your own version using the hashtag #ALSPepperChallenge.