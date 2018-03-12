Blake Shelton Jokes That Artists on The Voice Pick Kelly Clarkson So She'll 'Stop Crying'

Kelly Clarkson may be known for her empowering hits like “Stronger,” but she’s not afraid to show her softer side as the newest coach on The Voice.

“Kelly may come across as this female powerhouse, but she’s a crier,” Clarkson’s fellow coach Adam Levine says in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE. “She wears her heart on her sleeve and she cares.”

As a montage of all of Clarkson’s crying moments during the show’s blind auditions plays in the clip, Hootie and the Blowfish’s “Let Her Cry” plays fittingly in the background.

“She cries so much sometimes there’s a spray of spittle around her chair that you can actually see in the reflection on the floor,” Blake Shelton jokes.

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty

Though Shelton says he thinks Clarkson “sometimes gets artists on her team because they want her to stop crying,” he later admits that she’s “a crier because she has a big heart.”

He adds: “Adam is [a crier] because he’s a big baby!”

Alicia Keys says that Clarkson is “genuine, she’s honest, she’s completely in her emotions and her feelings” and Levine couldn’t agree more. “It’s not a tactic, it’s who she is,” he says.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.