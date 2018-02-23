Kelly Clarkson is having a full circle moment.

The singer, who kickstarted her career after winning the first season of American Idol, will help undiscovered talent as the newest coach on The Voice.

“I choose to do this because I think it’s fun, and it’s a rad thing to be a part of,” Clarkson, 35, says in a clip shared exclusively with PEOPLE. “I really want to find someone that I can pay it forward to. I would love to say, ‘Man, I turned my chair for them and I was able to find a fabulous singer who can go on tour with me and have a huge career after this.'”

Clarkson says she gravitated towards The Voice because it “offers opportunity,” and one of her biggest pieces of advice for the contestants is just to be different.

“We already have Kelly Clarkson, don’t sound like her. We already have Alicia Keys, don’t sound like her. We have a Blake [Shelton], we have an Adam [Levine],” Clarkson says. “I always tell people regardless of your audition, just make sure you’re different and there’s something unique about you without trying to sound like someone else.”

Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

While we won’t be able to see who Clarkson picks for her team until the blind auditions premiere on Monday, we do get a hint that she picks a fellow Texan.

“It’s meant to be!” she says. “I’m a Texan, brother. We’re going to win.”

Regardless of Clarkson’s superstar status, she insists she’s still the “same choir girl” every time she goes out on stage.

“I usually talk to a bunch of people I shouldn’t be talking to because you’re supposed to be quiet, but I never am quiet!” Clarkson says.

The Voice season 14 premieres on Feb. 26 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.