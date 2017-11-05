Kelly Clarkson Recalls When Avril Lavigne Elbowed Her at the VMAs: ‘It Felt Purposeful’

Do you remember the time, 15 years ago, when Kelly Clarkson was jostled out of the way by Avril Lavigne while handing her an award at the MTV VMAs?

Clarkson sure does.

During a recent interview with Howard Stern, the “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” singer revisited the elbow seen ’round the world in 2002. “I got elbowed in the face by someone I was giving an award to at the VMAs,” she said, not directly mentioning Lavigne.

However, Stern apparently did some research in the middle of the interview and managed to dig up the infamous incident. When he straight-up asked Clarkson if she was referring to Lavigne, she confirmed and went on to recount a lackluster apology she received down the road.

“It was her,” Clarkson said, “but I will say this: Years later she saw me and she said, ‘Oh my gosh, I don’t know, people keep saying I elbowed you in the face, and I’m so sorry!’ … She did it, but I don’t know if she felt bad about it, or, like, she didn’t mean to do it or what. But it felt purposeful.”

Clarkson added, “I think what I was bummed about is I’m a fan of hers. I loved her music.”

Elbowgate notwithstanding, the two collaborated a few years later, with Lavigne writing Clarkson’s 2004 hit “Breakaway” (alongside Bridget Benenate and Matthew Gerrard).

Even so, Clarkson credited Disney with the song’s success, as it appeared the soundtrack of The Princess Diaries 2. “Disney promoted the crap out of that song,” she said.

Listen to Clarkson’s remarks about the incident above.