Keke Palmer Reveals What She Would Do Differently In Trey Songz Music Video Incident

Keke Palmer may have reached a resolution with Trey Songz after he included her cameo in his music video for the song “Pick Up the Phone” with her permission, but the incident has opened up a discussion on “sexual intimidation.”

The Scream Queens actress, 23, encouraged all men and women trapped in an awkward or uneasy situation to speak up in an interview with PEOPLE Now.

“The advice would be to say how you feel,” she says. “I think in any situation where you feel as if you’re being treated in a way you’re uncomfortable or you’re in an uncomfortable situation in general, the best thing is always to be honest and to say how you feel about it.”

Palmer admits that looking back, this could have prevented the incident with Trey Songz from happening.

“If I could say what I would do in a situation again like that, I would literally just call it out,” she explains. “Like, ‘This is what’s going on, this is how you make me feel. If that’s not what’s going on, just know you need to stop.'”

The gag is, I just came to party. 🤘🏾 A photo posted by Laurennnn Palmer (@kekepalmer) on Jan 22, 2017 at 10:27am PST

RELATED VIDEO: Keke Palmer Explains Why She No Longer Cares What People Think of Her!

After Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, released the video for his remix with Fabolous to the Travis Scott and Young Thug song “Pick Up the Phone” last month, Palmer claimed she didn’t authorize the singer to include footage of her.

In an interview with Larry King, the Grease: Live! actress said she did not know her likeness would be used in the video, explaining she was at a “regular party” when the footage of her was taken.

Palmer claimed she did see a camera but thought it had nothing to do with her. Palmer told King she denied access to her image three times: once to the producer, once to an assistant and then once to Songz.

“I wasn’t in the right mind,” she says. “I had been drinking and eating and it wasn’t a professional environment. It was not a place where I’m like, ‘I’m in the right mind to decide if this works with my bran, if I like the artist, if I like what the song says.’”

She called the experience “sexual intimidation,” saying as a female she is “put in situations sometimes where males use their masculinity, their sexuality to taunt you.”