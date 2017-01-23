Keke Palmer Alleges Trey Songz Used ‘Sexual Intimidation’ to Make Her Appear in Music Video

Keke Palmer has blasted Trey Songz on Instagram, claiming that the R&B artist used “sexual intimidation” to get Palmer to appear in his music video.
After Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Neverson, released the video for his remix with Fabolous to the Travis Scott and Young Thug song “Pick Up the Phone” on Friday, Palmer claims she didn’t authorize the singer to include her cameo.
“This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict,” the 23-year-old Scream Queens actress wrote in a lengthy Instagram post featuring a still from the video. “Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn’t mean they will buckle.”
Palmer claimed that although the two have known each other for many years, Songz “secretly filmed” her and “put me in the video against my wishes.”
In the video, Palmer makes a short appearance where she takes selfies on her phone while sitting on a couch. However, the music video now appears to have been taken down.
The song also names her, when featured artist MIKExANGEL raps, “I palm her p—- like Keke / Like Keke, like Keke.”
A rep for Palmer had no comment. A rep for Songz did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.
This is preposterous. How am I in this video Trey? After you found me in a closet HIDING because I was so afraid of anymore conflict. Literally my last option was to hide because you all would not listen when I said I did not want to be in the video the FIRST time. Just cause you give someone food and alcohol and throw in a little sexual intimidation doesn't mean they will buckle. Yet, you still disrespected me as a young women, whom you've known since she was TWELVE. YOU STILL, defied my wishes and in turn showed your lack of respect for a brand that took me fourteen years to build and put me in the video against my wishes. Come on bruh, I clearly said no and you said okay, yet I was being secretly filmed when you told me "let me just show you the idea"?? Wow. This is what I'm referring to in my previous post, this is the sexism and misogyny I refer to because if I was a dude, he wouldn't have even tried me like this. Let this be a lesson to all, I'm not for the bullshit. I'm serious about my business and you will not use my likeness without MY permission. When you in front of a boss you treat them like one, like I treat YOU. NO MEANS NO!!!!!!! People have to listen to women and stop questioning them and their intelligence. Speak up, cause when you look someone in the face and they say "I understand. You don't have to feel pressured to do the video" and they STILL put you in it, it is a violation. It would be great to be able to handle these things privately but why when they aren't respected?
It's okay to hide if that's the best way to remove yourself from a situation, Hilary I'm still mad you said that 🙄. I have suffered with anxiety most of my life, I did not go to high school, I am a bit socially inept. At the end of the day, it doesn't matter, what matters is I said "no." After all that dramatic shit I still wound up in the video somehow. P.S. Don't feel bad about saying how you feel.
The singer also encouraged her followers to look back on her previous posts where she called out sexism and misogyny in the music industry.
So sorry for those that believe everything without knowing anything. However, I cannot devote my life to responding to, or clearing up every side of every story you hear about me, when would I actually live? I know my character, I know my truth, I know my heart. God does too. Words to anyone who's being tested right now…I feel you, it'll pass, I've been in a million storms…they all pass. Don't let the noisy thoughts of others drown your inner voice, or inner peace for that matter. #iwrotethisontheyacht #lmao #ididnotwritethisontheyacht #aintersgonnaaint #itwasallgoodjustaweekago #longasspost #gotrealproblemskeeppettyshitoffmyline
Songz addressed the situation on Twitter and Instagram.
“Babygirl buggin. Point blank period. Got my number, coulda called, saw the cameras and the lights, heard action,” he wrote on Twitter, later following up, “I don’t do this twitter s—, girl you know me and got my number f— outta here.”
On Instagram, the singer shared a photo of himself smiling and pulling his hood over his face.
