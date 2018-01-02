Keith Urban said a proper goodbye to the legendary artists who died in 2017 with a medley of their biggest hits.

While performing at Music City Midnight New Year’s Eve Celebration in Nashville, the country star closed out the year remembering some of those the music industry lost.

His tribute started with Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun,” a nod to Chris Cornell after the ’90s rocker died by suicide in May. Urban’s medley also included “Midnight Rider” in honor of Gregg Allman, “Johnny B. Goode” remembering Chuck Berry, “Tulsa Time” for Don Williams, “Wichita Lineman” for Glen Campbell, “My Town” for Montgomery Gentry’s Troy Gentry and “Back in Black” for guitarist Malcolm Young of AC/DC. Images of the musicians appeared behind Urban as he seamlessly flowed through the different styles.

Cornell’s widow, Vicky, shared a video of the performance on Instagram, along with a note expressing her appreciation to Urban. “Thank you @keithurban for the beautiful tribute for @chriscornellofficial – bringing in the New Year with his memory #cnn #blackholesun #NewYear2018#nashville.”

In an epic end to the performance, Urban closed out the medley with a full cover of “Free Fallin'” by Tom Petty, who died of a cardiac arrest on Oct. 2 in Los Angeles at the age of 66.

Urban’s wife, Nicole Kidman, appeared onstage with the couple’s two daughters, Sunday Rose, 9, and Faith Margaret, 7, to sing along to the iconic hit and dance for the final song.

Urban similarly closed out 2016 with a rocking tribute that honored that year’s fallen, including David Bowie, Merle Haggard, Glenn Frey of the Eagles and Leonard Cohen. He concluded his medley with a rousing cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain.”