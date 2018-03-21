Keith Urban Channels Merle Haggard and Childhood Memories on New Track 'Coming Home'

The latest Keith Urban hit has just arrived.

On Wednesday, the country crooner released a new track, “Coming Home,” from his forthcoming, highly anticipated album Graffiti U.

Featuring Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist Julia Michaels, the song is inspired by late outlaw country legend Merle Haggard.

“‘Coming Home’ started with an idea I had of using the intro of one of my favorite Haggard songs, ‘Mama Tried,’ to build an entirely new song around it,” Urban, 50, explains in a press release. “Then, I took the idea to J.R. Rotem and he put some chords around it. I jotted down the first words that the music made me feel, jumped on a mic and sang the chorus.”

“Hearing that rolling Haggard guitar lick sparked memories of my childhood — and my dream to come to America,” adds the Australian native. “I knew right then the story [of the song] was about the struggles of being in a city where your dreams have brought you, but far from your home — wherever, whomever and whatever that is for each of us.”

The 58-city “Graffiti U World Tour 2018” kicks off June 15 at St. Louis’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.

“Coming Home” is available for purchase and download now.