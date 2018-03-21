Keith Urban Channels Merle Haggard and Childhood Memories on New Track 'Coming Home'

Nicole Sands
March 21, 2018 03:45 PM

The latest Keith Urban hit has just arrived.

On Wednesday, the country crooner released a new track, “Coming Home,” from his forthcoming, highly anticipated album Graffiti U.

Featuring Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist Julia Michaels, the song is inspired by late outlaw country legend Merle Haggard.

“‘Coming Home’ started with an idea I had of using the intro of one of my favorite Haggard songs, ‘Mama Tried,’ to build an entirely new song around it,” Urban, 50, explains in a press release. “Then, I took the idea to J.R. Rotem and he put some chords around it. I jotted down the first words that the music made me feel, jumped on a mic and sang the chorus.”

“Hearing that rolling Haggard guitar lick sparked memories of my childhood — and my dream to come to America,” adds the Australian native. “I knew right then the story [of the song] was about the struggles of being in a city where your dreams have brought you, but far from your home — wherever, whomever and whatever that is for each of us.”

The 58-city “Graffiti U World Tour 2018” kicks off June 15 at St. Louis’s Hollywood Casino Amphitheater.

“Coming Home” is available for purchase and download now.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now