Things might be a little rocky in the Rolling Stones at the moment after Keith Richards referred to Mick Jagger as a “randy old bastard” in a recent interview.

As part of the cover story for WSJ. Magazine‘s Style Issue, the rock legend also suggested that his bandmate needed a vasectomy after becoming a father for the eighth time in December 2016 at the age of 73. “It’s time for the snip — you can’t be a father at that age,” he told the outlet. “Those poor kids!”

Richards has since expressed remorse for his jocular comments, tweeting out an apology Wednesday afternoon. “I deeply regret the comments I made about Mick in the WSJ which were completely out of line,” he wrote. “I have of course apologized to him in person.”

I deeply regret the comments I made about Mick in the WSJ which were completely out of line. I have of course apologised to him in person. — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) February 28, 2018

Ronnie Wood, Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, and Charlie Watts

Richards had warm words to say about his longtime cowriter and confidant elsewhere in the interview, saying that their onstage chemistry is worth whatever spats occur between them during their private lives.

Inez & Vinoodh for WSJ. Magazine

“It’s been up and downhill, but if I’m talking about the Rolling Stones, there ain’t a front-man like Jagger,” he continued. “Don’t matter how many bones you want to pick out of him, he’s amazing to work with.”

Inez & Vinoodh for WSJ. Magazine

With more than half a century at the top of the musical heap, Richards, 74, also sounded off on some new superstars on the block.

Ed Sheeran has earned his seal of approval, and so has Lady Gaga (“She’s got real talent.”). However, he’s apparently less sold on Taylor Swift. “Good luck, girl — wish her well while it lasts,” he says, before qualifying his comment. “I’ve just been around too long to be picking the bones out of kids. It wouldn’t be fair of me, and I’ve always been an opinionated bastard anyway.”

Turning his attention back to his own band, the guitar god says that the Stones will release a new album of original material — their first since 2005’s A Bigger Bang — imminently.

“I’m going to sound like Trump — ‘It will happen; don’t worry about it’ — but it’s in the early stages. We have some stuff down, which is very interesting.”