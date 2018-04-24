Singer Kehlani Reveals She Identifies as Queer After Sharing a Kiss with Demi Lovato

Kehlani is opening up about her sexuality in a series of candid tweets after the singer kissed Demi Lovato onstage earlier this month.

The R&B singer, 22, revealed on Sunday that she identifies as queer in now-deleted tweets, writing, “cuz I keep geddin asked… I’m queer. Not bi, not straight. I’m attracted to women, men, REALLY attracted to queer men, non binary people, intersex people, trans people. lil poly pansexual papa hello good morning. Does that answer your questions?”

She continued in a second tweet, “and since we on that… I’m the LEAST attracted to straight men, y’all really adorable sometimes tho. Bisexual men really are little gifts from god tho.”

i felt gay always insisted there was still a line drawn as to which “label” of human i was attracted when i really jus be walking around thinking ERRYBODY FINE https://t.co/2zXOUY7fDf — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 22, 2018

damn i didn’t know that!! if there’s anyone out there i’ve ever offended with the word, i’m sorry! i’m with the reclaiming of the word but if there’s any1 day loves me dat isn’t, i sorry i lurvvv u 🧡🧡🧡 https://t.co/LHg33UPtb6 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 22, 2018

Kehlani apologized after a Twitter user told her some people would be offended by the labels she used, writing, “I felt gay always insisted there was still a line drawn as to which “label” of human I was attracted when I really jus be walking around thinking ERRYBODY FINE.”

i retracted my queer tweet because i am being corrected about the way in which i listed the gender spectrum and i’m super super sensitive to being offensive especially when i’m only trying to appreciate. point is, i love love, and that love lies in every gender there is. 🧡 — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 23, 2018

She added in another tweet, “damn I didn’t know that!! If there’s anyone out there I’ve ever offended with the word, I’m sorry! I’m with the reclaiming of the word but if there’s any1 day loves me dat isn’t, I sorry I lurvvv u.”

(repetitive so it’s suuuper clear) my indentifying as queer wasn’t the issue, it was the singling out of trans & intersex which sounded transphobic, ignorant and to some, sounding like fetishization. which is completely wrong, not my intention, and something to say sorry about. https://t.co/gRX01Ce5lG — Kehlani (@Kehlani) April 23, 2018

Late Sunday, the singer revealed why she had deleted some of her previous tweets, writing, “I retracted my queer tweet because I am being corrected about that way in which i listed the gender spectrum and I’m super super sensitive to being offensive especially when I’m only trying to appreciate. Point is, I love love, and that love lies in every gender there is.”

However, on Monday she clarified she identifies as queer but in retrospect realized other parts of her tweet were not appropriate.

“(repetitive so it’s suuuper clear) my identifying as queer wasn’t the issue, it was the singling out of trans & intersex which sounded transphobic, ignorant and to some, sounding like festishization. which is completely wrong, not my intention, and something to say sorry about,” she wrote.

The “Honey” singer shared also shared a kiss with Lovato, 25, onstage during the last U.S. leg of her “Tell Me You Love Me” tour earlier this month.

Lovato was performing at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey when the moment happened. Singing her 2017 track “Lonely” while rolling around in a white bodysuit and matching silk robe on a bed at the center of the stage, Lovato was surrounded by a handful of shirtless male dancers.

Kehlani then snuck up behind Lovato and stole a kiss. Getting flirty, Lovato climbed on top of her tour mate, rolling her hips seductively to the cheers of the audience.

The “Confident” singer admitted in an interview with BBC Radio 1 Breakfast Show host Nick Grimshaw that she wasn’t expecting the liplock.

“She came up behind me. I had no idea!” Lovato said. “She told me she was going to be watching the show, so I was looking for her, and I didn’t see her out there so I was like, ‘OK, I guess she decided to go or whatever.’ And then all the sudden I feel hands on my shoulders for this song ‘Lonely.’ I look up and it’s her.”

Kehlani previously dated Boston Celtics player Kyrie Irving. In March 2016, the singer shared a now-deleted Instagram post in which she revealed she had been hospitalized following a suicide attempt.

“Today I wanted to leave this earth,” she captioned a photo of an IV in her arm as she rested in a hospital bed. “[I’m] being completely selfish for once.”

“Never thought I’d get to such a low point,” Kehlani penned. “But.. Don’t believe the blogs you read .. No one was cheated on and I’m not a bad person… Everyone is hurt and everyone is in a place of misunderstanding.”