Kehlani Abruptly Cancels European Tour Dates to Fly Home for ‘Sudden, Unexpected’ Hernia Surgery

R&B singer Kehlani is receiving well wishes from fans after announcing that she is postponing the remaining European dates of her world tour due to emergency hernia surgery.

The 21-year-old “Down for You” singer broke the news on social media, uploading a photo of her stomach to Instagram on Tuesday.

“I’ve enjoyed being on the road in Europe so so much these past weeks,” Kehlani began.

“I’m deeply saddened to announce that I have to fly home for sudden unexpected surgery on my stomach, as some of you know I have a hernia (that squishy ball thingy above my belly button) and it’s gotten to a point if necessary for surgery.”

She added: “I’m going to have to reschedule the rest of my European tour in order to get it done and heal up. thank you for all of your support. I love you guys.”

Kehlani was expected to perform in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday in the tour set to end in June in California. It is unclear when the star will return to the stage.

She later reassured fans in a tweet, writing: “Yes we will refund and reschedule, taking care of this is most important right now. I love you all so much. thank you for everything.”

The singer opened up about her umbilical hernia to The Fader magazine in 2015, noting that it left her with a “lump” in her stomach.