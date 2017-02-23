Singer Kay Cola Claims She Heard Chris Brown Abusing Karrueche Tran

The allegations of domestic violence surrounding Chris Brown and former girlfriend Karrueche Tran are growing after singer Kay Cola, a neighbor of Brown’s at the time, claimed she heard Brown abusing Tran when they were dating.

Cola, 31, tweeted her accusations on Tuesday, saying she was so worried, she even called the police.

Some of y'all make me sick to my stomach talking about. Karrueches lying. I've heard him beating her myself. I even called the police: — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

Her tweets came just hours after it was revealed that Tran, a model, was granted a temporary restraining order against her ex-boyfriend for threats Tran alleges he made toward her earlier this month and during their on-and-off relationship.

I used to cry over that situation hearing her screaming at the top of her lungs because i am also a victim of domestic violence — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

I never spoke up, cause I didn't feel it was my place but hearing y'all say she's lying I can't just sit by and watch this — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

I don't regret sticking up for Karrueche or telling the truth. Whatever comes with it. I stand for what's right at all times — TheLucidDreamQueen (@KayCola) February 21, 2017

A source close to Tran tells PEOPLE that Brown has been attempting to contact Tran “nonstop ever since they broke up.”

“He texts her and leaves her crazy messages — one day saying he loves her, the next saying things like I’m going to ruin you and make your life a living hell,” the source says. “She had to change her phone number a few times.”

The source says Tran recently left Los Angeles to film a new TV show.

In court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the model, 28, states Brown, 27, “threatened to kill me, to take me out to others,” “threatened to kill me over text messages,” “threatened to harass my friends” and “threatened to shoot me.”

“Around the second week of February, he told a few people that he was going to kill me,” Tran added in her declaration. “He said if no one else can have me, then he’s gonna ‘take me out.'”

Tran also requested that her mother, Cindy Adamson, and her brother, Raymond, be protected through the order as well because “they are my family and I don’t want them at risk.” The domestic violence restraining order requires Brown to stay at least 100 yards away from all parties.

Brown’s lawyer has not responded to a request for comment and Tran’s rep declined to comment.

The restraining order is temporarily in effect under the next hearing date on March 9.