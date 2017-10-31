Katy Perry Fan, 12, Wishes Bullies Would Stop Picking on Her Sister with Autism

A 12-year-old Katy Perry fan got the surprise of a lifetime when the singer invited her on stage at her Kansas City tour stop on Friday.

Zoe headed to the Missouri show with her family after her stepmother surprised her with tickets to see her favorite star.

“I was crying because I was so excited. I’ve never been to a concert before and Katy Perry is my idol,” Zoe told KCTV.

The night got even better when Perry, 33, invited Zoe on stage and asked her to make a wish.

“I wish for my 17-year-old sister with autism to stop getting bullied by the kids at her school,” Zoe told the “Swish Swish” singer.

Zoe told KCTV: “I care about my sister a huge deal. I would die for her.”

Perry, moved by Zoe’s wish, vowed to pay a visit to the sister’s school in Wichita, Kansas.

The pair embraced on stage and Perry led the audience in a chant of “no more bullying,” KWCH reports.

“I was just freaking out, I was actually up there next to Katy Perry,” Zoe told the station.

Other video footage shared on Twitter showed a giddy Zoe holding Perry’s hand as she told the singer where she’s from.

