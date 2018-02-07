Katy Perry Said She Would Rewrite 'I Kissed a Girl': 'It Has a Couple of Stereotypes'

Katy Perry has revealed she would rewrite her first hit song, “I Kissed a Girl,” if it was released today to combat “stereotypes.”

In an interview with Glamour published Tuesday, the singer, 33, saying society had changed since her song came out in 2008.

“We’ve really changed, conversationally, in the past 10 years,” she told the magazine. “We’ve come a long way. Bisexuality wasn’t as talked about back then, or any type of fluidity. If I had to write that song again, I probably would make an edit on it.”

Perry continued, “Lyrically, it has a couple of stereotypes on it. Your mind changes so much in 10 years, and you grow so much. What’s true for you can evolve.”

While the “Chained to the Rhythm” singer didn’t specify which lyrics she would amend, it’s possible lines such as, “I kissed a girl just to try it/I hope my boyfriend don’t mind it” and, “It’s not what good girls do/Not how they should behave,” might hit the cutting room floor.

Katy Perry in her "I Kissed a Girl" music video

The singer, who covers Glamour’s March issue, opened up about the next step in her career — focusing on her personal life.

“I’m preparing to do a big soul overhaul very soon that I’m nervous about,” she revealed. “I want to emotionally elevate myself. I don’t want to hold on to childhood trauma anymore. I want to grow into becoming an adult. I’m preparing myself for having a family of my own someday. And that’s the thing: I want to do a little bit more soul surgery before I have a family of my own so that I don’t transfer any of those lingering feelings.”

Perry continued, “I’m about to go heavy into that emotional process, and I’m nervous, but I don’t think I have a choice anymore. This last year has been about killing my ego, which has been really necessary for my career. But for my personal life, it doesn’t work that way. If I want to have that true balance, I have to step into being Katheryn Hudson.”

In addition to getting rejuvenation from her fans while on the road, Perry sticks to a routine that includes plenty of sleep each night — “nine to 10 hours, actually” — morning yoga, meditation and a no-sugar and no-dairy diet that works for her.

The new American Idol judge, the reboot of which premieres March 11, also gives herself room to breathe thanks to her New Year’s resolution: turning off her phone for one day each week.

“It’s really about resting, eating, and exercising,” she explained. “In my twenties I used to be able to do shows hung­over after eating an In-N-Out burger. I can’t do that anymore.”