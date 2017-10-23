From igniting the lights to coordinating the dancers to rehearsing the hours-long show over and over again, putting the pieces of WITNESS: The Tour together was anything but easy for Katy Perry and her production crew.

In behind-the-scenes clips previewing exclusively on PEOPLE and EW, the “Swish Swish” singer and her choreographers Antony Ginandjar and Ashley Evans of The Squared Division take KatyCats inside the preparation for the massive world tour. Available now to Xfinity X1 customers, the cable provider’s new On-Demand Perry hub features even more content for Perry’s most ardent fans.

“It’s been an absolutely wild ride. It has just been go, go, go since we said yes,” Evans says about his experience on tour with Perry. “Our overall vision for this show has been to create something big and bold.”

From a small dance studio 💃🏻 to the big stage🎤 Take a peek behind the 👁 at how #WITNESSTHETOUR‬ came together #xfinity A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Oct 16, 2017 at 1:05pm PDT

“Generally, the conversation with Katy was to give it a feel of journey, of a futuristic ’80s space traveler,” Ginandjar adds about the inspiration behind the choreography.

“We’re in a really good place, and every day we do a run and we work through some new things. I get more excited because I feel like it’s really coming together now and it’s really in a place where I’m seeing Katy come alive on the stage,” Evans says.

The singer was forced to push her tour start a week due to “unavoidable production issues,” but WITNESS: The Tour finally kicked off in Montreal, Quebec on Sept. 19.

“We’ve been working on this tour for about six months now,” Perry, 32, reveals in the second clip. “Rehearsals are a big part of this, since it’s where we lay the foundation of the show. It’s just us, in a small room, with tape on the floor practicing dance moves — none of it really feels real just yet.”

Taking the stage by storm with her several outfit changes consisting of everything from sequins and googly eyes to latex and sheer cutouts, this world tour promises some out-of-this-world ensembles paired with moves that Perry wished to be “more musical” rather than “so dance-based.”

Adds the popstar, “We’ve got a long road ahead of us, but seeing it all come together for the first time — there’s really just no other feeling like it.”