Katy Perry Taps Her Famous Friends for Her Upcoming Feature-Length Special on YouTube Red

Katy Perry is taking fans behind the scenes.

In a new feature-length special named Katy Perry: Will You Be My Witness? (premiering on YouTube Red on Oct. 4), Perry will share the idea behind her surprise four-day live stream, Katy Perry: Witness World Wide, which the superstar filmed back in June.

Not to mention, fans will get to see the Witness singer’s reaction to the entire weekend-long stream once the cameras stopped rolling.

And for those who missed out on the experience over the summer, the YouTube Red special will also highlight the stream’s conversations on gender, politics, spirituality and diversity, along with Perry, 32, discussing her life in the spotlight.

Celebrity guests James Corden, Sia, Caitlyn Jenner, Gordon Ramsay, Anna Kendrick, America Ferrera and Perry’s pup, Nugget, are all set to make appearances in the special.

Katy Perry: Will You Be My Witness? premieres on YouTube Red on Oct. 4.