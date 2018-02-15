Katy Perry Runs Away from Love on Valentine's Day (Literally) Amid Orlando Bloom Romance Rumors

Amid swirling reports about her love life, Grammy nominee Katy Perry spent Valentine’s Day running in the opposite direction of love… literally.

The 33-year-old “I Kissed a Girl” singer shared a video to Instagram on Wednesday that showed her catching the bouquet at her friend’s wedding — and then immediately taking off in the opposite direction.

“When you crave companionship but run from love when you get it 💁🏼‍♀️❤” she captioned the shot, adding the phrases “Happy made up holiday of forced love,” “I love myself,” and “I love you too” in hashtags.

Perry hasn’t just been running from love, of course. She’s been running all over — filming the reboot season of American Idol in between stops on her popular Witness tour.

That’s part of the reason she and beau Orlando Bloom, who were first seen getting flirty at a Golden Globes after party in 2016, announced they were “taking respectful, loving space” late last February just days after they posed for a photo together at Vanity Fair’s annual Oscars after party.

The split was amicable, a source previously told PEOPLE, with another insider adding that they are “open to seeing what happens.”

It appeared they were back together earlier this year, when they were spotted together enjoying a meal while on vacation at the luxurious Amilla Fushi Resort in the Maldives. But a source close to the former Lord of the Rings star told PEOPLE the pair are very much still friends.

“Orlando and Katy were traveling separately over the holidays and met up in the Maldives after,” the insider said. “They have fun and love seeing each other, but it’s nothing serious. They are not officially back together.”

“Orlando has nothing but amazing things to say about Katy,” the source added. “She has been very busy with work. They will continue to see each other when their schedules allow it.”

Meanwhile, Perry seems to be happy to still have Bloom, 40, in her life. Addressing rumors that the two had rekindled their romance last summer after she and he were seen kissing and holding hands at an Ed Sheeran concert, Perry told The Morning Mashup that there are people who “are in and out of your life.”

“It’s nice to keep people you love around you. When you get older, lines get blurred,” added Perry.