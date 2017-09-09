‘Wannabe Pop Star’: Katy Perry Shares Adorable Throwback Photo of Herself When She Was 13

Before Katy Perry was the “Firework” pop star she is today, she was just another wannabe.

On Saturday morning, Perry, 32, posted a picture a picture on Instagram from when she was just 13.

In the throwback snap, Perry poses in front of a microphone wearing a grey long-sleeve shirt layered over a polka dot skirt and jeans.

“13 year old me. Wannabe popstar,” Perry captioned the photo.

The new American Idol judge was recently spotted soaking up the sun with her ex-boyfriend Orlando Bloom in California over Labor Day weekend.

This outing came shortly after the two reunited in August at an Ed Sheeran concert at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

But while it certainly looks like things are heating up between the two former flames, multiple sources confirmed to PEOPLE that Perry and Bloom aren’t rushing into anything.

“[Orlando] and Katy have been in touch since they broke up,” a source previously told PEOPLE. “They ended things as friends. They continue to be friends.”

While a second source told PEOPLE, “Katy and Orlando aren’t back together, but they have history and are open to seeing what happens.”

Perry herself opened up about her on-again, off-again romance with Bloom while promoting her new tour on The Morning Mashup saying, “It’s nice to keep people you love around you. When you get older, lines get blurred. And you know what, I’m really busy. I’m about to go on tour for another year.”