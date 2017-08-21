Katy Perry Teases Star-Studded ‘Swish Swish’ Video

Katy Perry is looking to settle a score in the teaser for the video of her rumored Taylor Swift diss track “Swish Swish.”

On Monday, the singer released the first look at the visual for the hit song from her latest album Witness. Billed as the “hottest mess in history” and playing off of the track’s name, the video takes place during a basketball game featuring plenty of high-profile names, including Molly Shannon, Strangers Things’ Gaten Matarazzo, and Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson a.k.a. The Mountain from Game of Thrones.

Promised, but not seen, is Nicki Minaj, who lends a verse to “Swish Swish.” The teaser also says there will be “many more surprises” in the video, which will be released this week — no specific day is given.

While Perry has discussed the feud between her and Swift, she hasn’t admitted that the track if specifically about her rival. When asked by Jimmy Fallon if it was about “anyone we know,” Perry cryptically responded, “I think it’s a great anthem for people to use whenever someone’s trying to hold you down or bully you.”

Watch the clip above.

This article originally appeared on Ew.com